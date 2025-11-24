‘The feeling is good’ – Maresca provides injury update on Cole Palmer

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has stated that Cole Palmer is edging closer to a return, with the Englishman back in training even after recently fracturing his toe while working his way back from a groin problem.

The West London club head into a massive week feeling confident, with crucial games against Barcelona and Arsenal on the horizon.

Their 2-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday lifted the Blues into second place in the Premier League, continuing the strong momentum they showed before the international break.

Attention now turns to Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, before Arsenal arrive in West London for a significant table-defining encounter on Sunday.

According to Maresca, Palmer has already returned to light work on the pitch, though the staff still cannot pinpoint when he will be completely ready.

To help him through this phase, the 23-year-old has been fitted with a customised boot that supports his recovery and enables him to train as Chelsea approaches a crucial stretch of games.

Speaking in his pre-Barcelona press conference at Cobham, Maresca said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know when, but for sure, it will be soon. He is already on the pitch, touching the ball, and the feeling is good.’

Palmer to return against Arsenal?

Maresca also addressed whether Palmer would be fit for the weekend’s London derby. He said, ‘We are here for tomorrow’s game, and after that, we will see about the Arsenal game.’

Maresca added, ‘The last time I spoke with Cole was after the session yesterday to see how he was feeling. But I didn’t ask him for details about the injury at all.’

Tuesday’s clash between Chelsea and Barcelona is arguably the biggest clash of this week’s UEFA Champions League fixtures.

The Blues last faced Barcelona in a 3-0 defeat during the 2017–18 Champions League last-16 tie. However, the Catalan side have only claimed one victory in their last seven trips to Stamford Bridge, a 2-1 win on the way to the 2005–06 trophy.

Remarkably, the Blues have not suffered a home loss in any European group-stage or league-phase fixture since 2019, going 16 matches unbeaten since that defeat to Valencia six years ago while winning 12 of those games.