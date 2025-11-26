Liverpool
Liverpool in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo
Liverpool are accelerating efforts to complete the signing of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, according to Florian Plettenberg.
The 25-year-old has been one of the numerous success stories of players who have flourished in the Premier League after moving from the Championship.
His transfer to the Vitality Stadium has proven to be a shrewd piece of business since completing a £10.5m move in January 2023, as he has netted 28 goals and provided 13 assists since moving from Bristol City.
Following a prolific 2024–25 season, where he produced 20 goal contributions across all competitions, he has carried that momentum into the new campaign. He already has six goals and three assists from 12 league games, with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Brentford’s Igor Thiago scoring more than Semenyo so far.
It’s no surprise that interest in the Ghanaian winger has grown, with Liverpool now looking to accelerate efforts to sign him ahead of other rivals.
This is according to football transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, who claims that the Premier League champions are now ‘seriously working’ on completing a deal to sign Semenyo.
The report adds that the Merseyside giants are aware of Bournemouth’s £61m valuation and have now held ‘concrete talks’ as they look to wrap up the deal for the London-born Ghanaian international winger.
However, while there’s fierce competition from several Premier League clubs for Semenyo, Liverpool remain keen to sign the 25-year-old ahead of their rivals, according to the journalist.
Semenyo to Liverpool
In the summer, big-money arrivals such as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak have yet to live up to expectations, with both Isak and Wirtz still searching for their first Premier League goals.
Their attacking frailties were once again laid bare in their last Premier League game, when they succumbed to a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.
As a result, the Reds have now suffered six defeats in their first 12 Premier League matches, only the second time, the first being in the 2014–15 campaign. They are also just the fourth defending champion to begin a season with six or more losses in their opening 12 fixtures, following Blackburn Rovers in 1995–96 (6), Chelsea in 2015–16 (7), and Leicester City in 2016–17 (6).
Reinforcement is now needed, especially with Mohamed Salah underperforming, and the possibility of a departure is now lingering.
Semenyo would be a key addition for the Reds, offering an instant upgrade in attack while also providing a seamless long-term successor on the right wing once Salah eventually departs the club.
