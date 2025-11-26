Liverpool prepared to spend £175 million to sign Bayern Munich star Michael Olise

Liverpool suffered their fourth Premier League defeat in the last five matches against Nottingham Forest last weekend and while their attack struggled to score yet again, Mohamed Salah’s prolonged lack of impact is proving to be a concern.

Salah renewed his contract in the summer until June 2027 but has not been able to carry last season’s form into the 2025/26 campaign and given that he turns 34 next year, the Reds are seriously considering signing a replacement soon.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool remain intent on signing Michael Olise from Bayern Munich, and are prepared to fork out as much as £175 million to sign him, an amount that would potentially make the Frenchman their club-record acquisition.

Olise has been in magnificent form for Bayern this season, scoring nine goals and provided 10 assists already in all competitions, and though he has a contract until 2029 with the Bundesliga giants, Liverpool are looking to do whatever it takes to sign him.

Perfect replacement for Salah

Michael Olise would be the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, and while his exploits with Bayern Munich in the last few months in the last few months speak for themselves, crucially, he also has Premier League experience.

The 23-year-old was a popular figure at Crystal Palace before joining Bayern Munich, but having not won anything with them, the London-born forward could be open to returning to England and a project with Liverpool could help him land some silverware.

Arguably, Olise would turn out to be better than Salah for Liverpool because of his incredibly pace, dribbling and chance creation as well. While the Egyptian delivered goals, his creativity was called into question at times for the Reds.

Bayern Munich, for as much as they value Olise and deem him non-transferable, will find a £175 million offer too good to turn down, so if indeed Liverpool are planning to break the bank, it might only be a matter of time before they acquire their target.