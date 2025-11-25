Man Utd step up efforts to sign Joao Gomes in January

Manchester United have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes in January, as per a recent report.

Having endured a disappointing start this season, the Red Devils showcased signs of improvement by winning three consecutive games against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, they have been winless in the last three matches and following a disappointing defeat against 10-man Everton on Monday night, the Red Devils have found themselves in mid-table.

Ruben Amorim has said that returning to European football once again is the club’s main objective this season. However, the defeat to the Toffees is a major blow to their hopes of achieving that goal.

Now, as per a recent Brazilian report (via Metro), Man Utd are planning to turn the situation around by signing a new midfielder in January and have earmarked Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba as primary targets; however, signing any of them would be difficult in mid-season.

Therefore, Amorim’s side have shifted focus to alternative options and have identified Gomes as a serious option. They have even ‘intensified talks’ to finalise the move before the end of this year.

The Red Devils have been in negotiations with Wolves to seal the deal for a fee of around £44m, and the talks are edging closer towards the advanced stages.

Gomes to Man Utd

Gomes has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years, but he isn’t a name who would excite the United fans. Moreover, although the Brazilian has been a key player for Wolves, they have found themselves at the bottom of the table this season, accumulating just 2 points thus far.

Casemiro has been displaying inconsistent performances in recent years, while Manuel hasn’t been able to find his feet in the Premier League. Kobbie Mainoo, on the other hand, has found it difficult to play regularly under Amorim this season.

Therefore, it would be the right decision for Man Utd to sign a new midfielder in January, but there is a question mark whether Gomes would be the right option to help them move forward.

It remains to be seen whether United will eventually opt to secure his service in this winter window to strengthen the engine room.