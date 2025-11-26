Liverpool now plotting swoop for Goncalo Inacio as Marc Guehi alternative

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio as a possible alternative for Marc Guehi, as per Ekrem Konur.

The centre-back came through the ranks at Sporting’s famous academy before debuting in 2020. He has grown in leaps and bounds to become an integral part of the team, and his performances have earned him 19 international caps for Portugal.

He has been an ever-present figure at the backline for Rui Borges’ side this season, making 16 appearances in all competitions and taking his overall appearances for the club to 229 at just 24 years.

It’s no surprise that his reliability at the backline for Sporting has drawn interest from several clubs, including Liverpool, who have kept only one clean sheet in their last eight Premier League games.

This is according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that the Premier League champions are plotting a swoop to sign Inacio when the transfer window opens in January.

Having failed to sign their first-choice target Marc Guehi last summer, the journalist adds that the Reds have now earmarked the Portugal international as an alternative to the Crystal Palace captain.

However, they face stern competition for the 24-year-old’s signature, as top European clubs, including Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, along with Saudi Pro League sides Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, have also expressed interest in signing the Portuguese defender, as per the report.

Inacio to Liverpool

Liverpool have conceded 20 goals in 12 games so far this season, with their only clean sheet in the last eight games coming in the 2-0 win against Aston Villa.

Individually, Ibrahima Konate, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has not been at his rampaging best, yet again proving culpable in the battle against Igor Jesus during the Reds’ recent 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

On the other hand, Joe Gomez has played only 43 minutes of Premier League football this season, and his unreliability has left Arne Slot short of depth and capable options to call on.

Hence, a move for a dependable centre-back like Inacio would be ideal in January to strengthen their push for Champions League qualification, as their title defence now looks all but lost.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds will submit an offer around his £39m Transfermarkt valuation or wait till next summer to sign Guehi on a free transfer.