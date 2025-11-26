Manchester United leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher

Manchester United’s five-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League, their longest under Ruben Amorim, came to a disappointing end on Monday as 10-man Everton beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford.

While the defeat and the manner of it was uncharacteristic, it seems like United will give Amorim enough time to stamp his authority and could even back him in the transfer window as he continues to rebuild the side.

Diario AS has reported that Ruben Amorim is looking to bring in a midfielder to Manchester United, potentially in January, and the Red Devils are already ‘leading the charge’ to sign Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher.

It is believed that a number of other Premier League sides are also interested in signing the former Chelsea star, who could leave the Spanish capital for £50 million, having fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone.

Gallagher a decent investment

Conor Gallagher’s price tag of £50 million could prove to be a reasonable amount in the future if he lives up to the billing at Manchester United, and at the age of 25, he promises to be a good medium to long-term signing for the club.

United require somebody with aggression and energy in their midfield, and Gallagher brings those attributes to the table through his brilliant pressing, possession-winning abilities and the willingness to put in the hard yards out of possession.

Over and above his characteristics without the ball, he is also solid with passing the ball and especially rotating it between the wide men, whereas his late runs into the box coupled with decent heading make him a goal threat too.

Gallagher has played previously in the Premier League and knows the competition properly, and having played far lesser than he would have liked at Atletico Madrid, he might also be prepared to return to his homeland in January to join a big club like United.