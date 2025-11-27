Mikel Arteta confirms Leandro Trossard ‘felt something’ during Bayern win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered an early update after Leandro Trossard was forced off injured during the Gunners’ 3–1 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old was withdrawn seven minutes before half-time, having shown signs of discomfort in his calf following treatment from the medical team.

Trossard, who had scored in Sunday’s 4–1 north London derby win over Tottenham, started on the left flank but headed straight down the tunnel after coming off.

His replacement, Noni Madueke, made an immediate impact by scoring Arsenal’s second goal of the night, following Jurrien Timber’s opener, before Gabriel Martinelli wrapped up the win with the third.

Speaking after the match, Arteta was asked for an early evaluation of Trossard’s condition and he said:

‘With Leo, we don’t know [the extent of the injury],” he said. “He said he felt something. We didn’t want to take any risks, obviously.’

Trossard has delivered several crucial goals for Arsenal this season, scoring five times and providing five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners.

Blow

However, his chances of making it three Premier League games in a row with a goal are now uncertain. The Belgian is a doubt for Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and will undergo an assessment to determine whether he can be in contention.

On a positive note, Mikel Arteta has Madueke to choose after the Englishman marked his return with a goal and will hope to be in contention for a starting berth on his first return to Stamford Bridge since his departure in the summer.

Arteta also welcomed Martin Odegaard back from injury against Bayern, with the Norwegian captain featuring for the final nine minutes as he replaced weekend hat-trick hero Eberechi Eze. The Norwegian has recovered from the knee problem he sustained against West Ham in early October.

Despite dealing with injuries to several forwards this season, Arsenal’s attacking depth is beginning to strengthen. With Odegaard back and both Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz making steady progress, Arteta’s options are set to improve even further — a boost that should enhance both performances and results ahead of the hectic festive schedule.