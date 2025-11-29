Man Utd determined to complete Conor Gallagher swoop

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Fichajes.

Ruben Amorim is in need of adequate midfield depth in his squad, with the club’s 20th-costliest addition, Manuel Ugarte, yet to truly convince since joining, and Mason Mount still battling persistent injuries.

Casemiro, who will be 34 next February, now seems increasingly set to depart Old Trafford when the campaign ends, with his deal running out at the end of the season despite recently finding his form again. Bringing in a younger option to shield the back line has therefore become a major priority.

At the same time, Amorim does not appear fully persuaded by Kobbie Mainoo, having given the youngster only 170 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

It appears the United manager is focused on a specific type of midfielder, and with the club previously linked with Gallagher, the ex-Chelsea man matches the profile of the player Amorim is seeking.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Gallagher ‘in recent weeks’ and have been the most determined to get the deal over the line.

The report adds that the Red Devils view the England international’s qualities as the ideal option to fast-track Amorim’s midfield rebuild.

His versatility, combativeness, and experience playing in the biggest stages make him a good fit for the club’s immediate plans, according to the report.

Gallagher to Man Utd

Although Atletico appear short of midfield options, the Spanish outlet adds that the Madrid outfit will only consider a permanent sale for £26m, especially considering he still has four years left on his contract at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Gallagher has featured 67 times for Atletico following his switch from Chelsea and has been involved in every fixture this season.

He has, however, slipped behind Pablo Barrios in the hierarchy and has not been named to a LaLiga starting lineup since September, making an exit essential as the 2026 World Cup approaches.

Gallagher accumulated 136 Premier League outings during his spell in England, with the highest number coming for Chelsea throughout the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 seasons.

Should United secure the 25-year-old in January, he would represent a more affordable yet similarly effective option compared to other midfield targets such as Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba, who are expected to command hefty transfer fees.