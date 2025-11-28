Liverpool plotting audacious swoop to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign AC Milan’s winger Rafael Leao, according to Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has been one of the best forwards not just in Serie A but in Europe since arriving at the San Siro from French side Lille in 2019.

After struggling to hit double figures in his first two seasons at the club, he stormed to life in the 2021-22 campaign, where he netted 14 goals and provided 12 assists as the Rossoneri went on to clinch their 19th Scudetto title, with the winger earning the Serie A Most Valuable Player.

Although the club have struggled to reproduce that form, the Portuguese has remained consistent in his performances and has remained a key figure, helping them win the 2024-25 Italian Super Cup.

On the international stage, he has remained one of the Seleção’s most important players, winning the UEFA Nations League this year while also playing a key role in their World Cup qualification.

With over 269 appearances and 138 goal contributions, including six this season, the 26-year-old has accumulated significant top-flight experience, prompting top clubs such as Liverpool to reportedly pursue his signing.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have revived their interest in signing Leao as a potential option to bolster Arne Slot’s frontline.

The Reds are looking to address their faltering form, where they currently lack goalscoring touch upfront, and have turned their attention to the Portuguese international as an option to spearhead their resurgence.

Audacious swoop

It appears the Premier League champions are set to accelerate efforts to sign Leao, as the Spanish outlet claims that the Merseyside giants are preparing a formal offer in the region of £105m to sign the winger in January.

Liverpool’s lack of attacking edge has been laid bare in the 4-1 loss to Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday at Anfield.

The defeat marks Liverpool’s ninth loss in 12 matches across all competitions and the third straight game in which they have been beaten by a three-goal margin, piling even more pressure on Slot after a miserable start to both their domestic and European campaigns.

Reinforcement is now needed, especially given that Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak are underperforming.

Leao would be a key addition for the Reds, offering an instant upgrade in attack while also providing a seamless long-term successor on the right wing when Salah eventually departs the club.