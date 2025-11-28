Man Utd in fierce battle to sign Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Lille’s highly rated midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to Tuttojuve.

It is no news that United are eyeing major reinforcements in their midfield, having invested heavily in their attack last summer.

This is why numerous midfield names continue to surface, as United remain interested in the Premier League trio of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson, as well as the more recent interest in Conor Gallagher, according to reports.

The most recent midfielder linked with a move to Old Trafford is France’s highly rated youngster Bouaddi, who is also attracting attention from several clubs.

Although he only turned 18 at the beginning of October, the French youngster has amassed 70 senior appearances for Lille, and he has been named in the starting lineup for 11 of their 12 Ligue 1 fixtures this season, with his displays drawing admiration from major European clubs.

Now, according to Tuttojuve, Man Utd have entered the race to sign Bouaddi and are now plotting a swoop for the 18-year-old midfielder.

With his contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy set to run out in 2027, Lille have now set a valuation on the youngster at up to £35m, with United now keen on the midfielder who is expected to move next summer, according to the report.

Prospect

However, the Red Devils will now need to act swiftly to sign the Frenchman, as the Italian outlet claims that several top European clubs that can match his valuation,

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Tottenham, Brighton & Hove Albion, and RB Leipzig, have all expressed interest in the France U21 star.

Man United’s midfield still requires restructuring, even with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro performing strongly this season. Casemiro’s situation heightens the urgency, as he will be 34 in February and his contract expires when the campaign ends.

With uncertainty also surrounding the longer-term futures of both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, United clearly lack a young, technically refined midfielder who can eventually develop into a key part of their midfield.

While securing Bouaddi would hand the club a talented prospect capable of growing into one of the best players in his position, the Red Devils should consider bringing in a Premier League-ready midfielder who can slot straight into the side without requiring a lengthy adjustment period — much like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, whose transitions to life at Carrington have been seamless following their summer arrivals.