Man Utd now eyeing move for Santos prodigy Robinho Junior

Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign highly rated Brazilian starlet Robinho Junior from Santos, according to Diario Do Peixe.

Named after his father, Robinho, the rise of the ex-Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan forward’s son in the Santos senior side has sparked belief that he might trace the footballing route once mapped out by his dad.

He has already appeared in 14 first-team games for Santos, delivering two assists. His full professional debut came in the derby with Palmeiras in the Clássico da Saudade, where he was introduced in the 56th minute and showed a calmness far beyond his age. Despite Santos losing 1-0, the teenager received praise for his performance.

The 17-year-old formed part of Santos’ title-winning 2025 Sao Paulo Under-20 Championship team and could now be heading towards a European switch, with his displays attracting interest.

According to Diario Do Peixe, Man Utd have been keeping tabs on Robinho Jr in Santos for over a year and collecting data on his performances in a bid to make a swoop for the youngster.

The Brazilian outlet adds that the Premier League giants see the left winger as a promising prospect who could develop into a key player, with the club’s scouts regularly attending Vila Belmiro to watch the Brazilian starlet.

Robinho to United in January?

However, amid United’s interest, a move at this time is considered unlikely, although the Red Devils remain optimistic they could advance negotiations to sign the youngster before the end of 2025, according to the report.

In a boost for Ruben Amorim’s side, Santos are seeking to inject fresh cash flow and may consider offloading some of their young talents at the end of the season — including Robinho Jr, who is drawing interest from United, Inter Milan, Espanyol, and Galatasaray — as they work to balance their books.

Manchester United have revamped their recruitment structure since INEOS took over the club’s administration, with a key focus on signing emerging prospects.

This strategy so far has led to the signing of Sekou Kone, Harley Emsden-James, Enzo Kana-Biyik, Diego Leon, Jack and Tyler Fletcher — adding to an academy that was further strengthened last season by the arrivals of Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi.

Robinho would be yet another ambitious recruit, as the youngster possesses the qualities to make an immediate impact if he joins, similar to Chelsea’s Estevao Willian.