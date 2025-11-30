Alisson and Isak return: Predicted Liverpool XI vs West Ham

Liverpool’s defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League means they have lost nine out of their last 12 matches in all competitions, including six of the previous seven in the Premier League, so they are in real need of a quick turnaround.

West Ham stand next in their way as the Reds visit London Stadium at 14:05 local time in a bid to get back to winning ways, while also looking to lift some pressure off Arne Slot’s shoulders ahead of a busy month.

Here is a look at how the defending champions may line-up against the relegation battlers.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is back in training and is expected to replace Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal for the Reds.

Defenders – Ibrahima Konate’s proposed move to Real Madrid will not fall through and off the back of that news, the Frenchman will have to put his best foot forward in order to convince Liverpool to offer him the money he deserves. Their lack of depth in central defence means he is likely to get a start alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Curtis Jones might continue to be employed at right back with Conor Bradley injured, whereas Milos Kerkez is also in line to be preferred over Andy Robertson on the left side.

Isak to replace Ekitike

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have looked shaky in the double pivot for the first time in several matches together, but they are expected to continue in the double pivot for Liverpool, with Dominik Szoboszlai also in line to start owing as the attacking midfielder owing to Florian Wirtz’s injury.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, are the favourites to play on the right and left flanks, respectively.

Forwards – Hugo Ekitike was taken off in the last match due to a back problem and while he is fine, such issues can aggravate into something worse.

As a result, he could sit this game out with Alexander Isak potentially coming in as he continues to look for his first goal in the Premier League for Liverpool following a transfer from Newcastle United earlier this year.

Here is how the Reds might look on paper.