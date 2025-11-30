Calafiori and Martinelli start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Chelsea

Arsenal have won their last two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich in convincing fashion, and will look to continue their march towards the Premier League title as they face another London rival.

Mikel Arteta’s high-flying Gunners travel to Stamford Bridge at 16:30 local time to face Chelsea, who are themselves coming off the back of an emphatic 3-0 success over Barcelona in the Champions League midweek, so it should be a tight contest.

Here is a look at how the visitors might line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – David Raya has not put a foot wrong in goal for Arsenal, barring arguably his positioning in the Tottenham Hotspur game for Richarlison’s strike, so he could continue in between the sticks versus Chelsea.

Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes continues to be injured, so Cristhian Mosquera might be preferred in central defence once more with William Saliba the favourite to partner with him.

Jurrien Timber, on the other hand, could continue at right back and the team’s only change in defence could see Riccardo Calafiori replacing Myles Lewis-Skelly on the left side.

Martinelli on the left flank

Midfielders – Declan Rice admitted that he is in the form of his life last week, and will hope to be of use to Arsenal when they face Chelsea. The Englishman is expected to be deployed in midfield, alongside Martin Zubimendi. Last weekend’s hat-trick hero, Eberechi Eze, could also be in the line-up as the team’s attacking midfielder.

Bukayo Saka might be the go-to option for the Gunners on the right flank, whilst Leandro Trossard’s injury could finally see Gabriel Martinelli, who is in fine form, get a nod on the left flank.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres’ fitness struggle might see Mikel Merino get the nod to lead the line for Arsenal once more.

Here is a look at the Gunners’ potential eleven on paper.