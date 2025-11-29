Arsenal
Pedro returns as Maresca makes three changes: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Arsenal
Chelsea return to the Premier League after a memorable win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, and face another tough fixture ahead as they host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.
Enzo Maresca’s men could go to within three points of their crosstown rivals with a win against the Gunners, and therefore, they will look to maximise their home advantage to potentially inflict their opponent’s second defeat of the campaign.
Here is a look at how the Blues might line-up for the fixture.
Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in goal for Chelsea.
Defenders – Reece James and Marc Cucurella might be employed at right and left back, respectively, and the Spaniard will look to put in a repeat of his performance versus Barca. Trevoh Chalobah is also likely to play as the central defender, but Wesley Fofana might drop out to make way for Tosin Adarabioyo.
Joao Pedro back in
Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo were superb against Barcelona once more and the South Americans could be in the double pivot versus Arsenal this weekend. Cole Palmer is fit for the clash but might start on the bench, so Pedro Neto might be employed as the number 10, just behind the striker.
Estevao Willian’s injury isn’t serious after his substitution against Barcelona, so he could play on the right wing, whereas Jamie Gittens might play on the left flank.
Forward – £60 million summer signing Joao Pedro rested in the Barcelona game, so he could come back into the team to lead the line for Chelsea against Arsenal.
Here is a look at how the Blues may line-up on paper.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 5 seconds ago
Pedro returns as Maresca makes three changes: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Arsenal
Chelsea return to the Premier League after a memorable win over Barcelona in the...
-
Arsenal/ 20 mins ago
Liverpool, Man Utd or Arsenal could sign Serhou Guirassy
Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal could reportedly sign Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy next...
-
Chelsea/ 44 mins ago
Liverpool, Chelsea & Man Utd learn price tag to sign Lukeba
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have been made aware of how much they will...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 11 hours ago
Man Utd now eyeing move for Santos prodigy Robinho Junior
Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign highly rated Brazilian starlet Robinho Junior...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd determined to complete Conor Gallagher swoop
Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to...