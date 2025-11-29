Chelsea make ‘contact’ to sign Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza

Chelsea have made ‘contact’ to sign Elche’s midfield prodigy Rodrigo Mendoza, according to Tuttojuve.

Mendoza had spent the last two seasons playing for Elche in the Segunda División, moving through their academy system after arriving at the club in 2019. Now 20 years old, he has represented Spain at every youth level from the U17s to the U21s.

His senior debut came in November 2022, when he replaced Josan during a 3-0 Copa del Rey away win over CD L’Alcora. Elche were relegated from La Liga in the 2022-23 season, which meant it would take some time before it returned to the top division.

Over the subsequent two campaigns, the midfielder secured his place in the senior group. Able to function either as an advanced creator or from a deeper midfield position, Mendoza collected 44 league games in the second tier during those seasons, scoring twice.

Since Elche’s comeback to Spain’s top flight, Mendoza has continued receiving steady minutes at the beginning of the 2025-26 La Liga season and has sustained his strong level, netting twice in his 11 appearances so far this season, which has caught the eye of several clubs.

The latest to be linked with Mendoza is Premier League giants Chelsea, according to Tuttojuve, who claims that the West Londoners have expressed interest in the Spain U21 international.

The report adds that the Blues have now made ‘contact’ for the transfer of the midfield prodigy to Stamford Bridge to bolster Enzo Maresca’s midfield ranks.

Prospect

However, they face stern competition for his signature from several top European clubs, including Juventus, Como, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, who are all set to battle Chelsea for the Spaniard’s signature, according to the report.

Mendoza, who reportedly has a £17m release clause in his contract, is a talented midfielder who has proven himself at the highest level in Spain, not just as one of the most efficient passers but also as one of the best press-resistant midfielders in the league, with Elche’s head coach Eder Sarabia regularly utilising his qualities in buildup.

However, the Blues already possess an array of midfielders in their squad, including Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Reggie Walsh, who is highly regarded by Maresca and progressing through the academy.

Hence, the Blues should instead refocus on bolstering other positions of their team, particularly in defence, as Mendoza will most likely struggle for minutes at Stamford Bridge should the club proceed with the deal.