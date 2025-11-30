Tottenham join Man Utd in race to sign Carlos Baleba

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, as per Caught Offside.

Following Moisés Caicedo’s departure, the Seagulls decided to sign the Cameroonian to replace the Ecuadorian a couple of years ago. The 21-year-old initially took time to settle in the Premier League before displaying impressive performances last campaign.

After being impressed by the African, Man Utd registered a firm interest in signing him last summer and even made a formal move. However, Fabian Hurzeler’s side refused to let him leave.

This season, Baleba has struggled to replicate last season’s form thus far. Still, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd remain keen on purchasing him and could make a concrete approach next year.

However, the youngster isn’t the only name on United’s wishlist to bolster the engine room, as Joao Gomes and Elliot are on their radar as well.

The report claim that Tottenham have now expressed their interest in signing Baleba and are looking to trump the Red Devils in this race if they make a move to other targets.

Brighton have no intention of letting the player leave in a cut-price deal despite his recent struggles. So, they want around £88m with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Battle

Ruben Amorim needs dynamic midfielders to implement his high-pressure style of football. However, Casemiro has lost his athleticism and has failed to showcase consistency this season.

On the other hand, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have found themselves on the periphery. So, it would be the right decision for United to sign a new midfielder next year.

Tottenham have also struggled with the midfield department thus far this season, as João Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur haven’t been able to complement each other.

Baleba is a highly talented player and is technically sound. The midfielder is strong, quick across the ground and excellent in defensive contributions.

Moreover, he possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future, so he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.