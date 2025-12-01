Man Utd confident of signing Adam Wharton on one condition



According to The Mirror, Manchester United are confident of landing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton if they can fulfil one major condition.

The Red Devils are expected to strengthen their midfield department next summer. They have identified Wharton as the priority target ahead of Elliot Anderson and Conor Gallagher.

The United hierarchy believe he can be prised away from the Eagles for £70 million at the end of the campaign, but they will need to fulfil one big demand of his.

Wharton is ready to pursue a bigger challenge in his career, but wants the guarantee of European football in order to join the Red Devils ahead of next season.

Possible deal

Wharton has developed into one of the best central midfielders in English football since his move to Palace from Blackburn Rovers. The 21-year-old may not possesses exceptional passing skills, but makes up for the same with his forward-minded distribution.

The Rovers graduate has excelled with his range of passes and has also impressed with his defensive involvements out of possession. He has won almost two tackles per Premier League appearance alongside 4.5 recoveries.

Hence, it is unsurprising that Wharton has emerged as the prime target for the Red Devils. The asking price should not prove a stumbling block for United, but European football could be a key factor in purchasing him.

United have had a stop-start campaign under manager Ruben Amorim, but they are still well within contention for a European spot. The Red Devils are presently seventh in the league, but only 3 points behind Chelsea & Aston Villa, who are 3rd and 4th respectively.

They have a favourable run of games against West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth to come with 2 of those at home. If they can build a winning streak, they could easily break into the Champions League places before the New Year.

Premier League rivals Liverpool also hold a keen interest in signing the former Blackburn Rovers man. The Reds are in a similar position as United after a dreadful start to the season. They are behind the Red Devils on goal difference after 13 games played.