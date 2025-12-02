Man Utd submit bid to sign Newcastle star Harvey Barnes



Manchester United have submitted a £53 million bid to sign Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes this winter, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have had a positive start to the Premier League season, and have picked up 21 points from their opening 13 games. Man United are just 3 points adrift of the Champions League places and may want to add more attacking firepower next month.

Fichajes claim that Ruben Amorim’s side have now submitted an opening £53 million bid to purchase Barnes. Chelsea have likewise made a similar proposal for the 27-year-old attacker.

The Magpies have no intention to sell the Englishman at the moment and believe he would be difficult to replace. United & Chelsea could still test their resolve with an improved package.

Unlikely deal

Barnes was in-and-out of the starting XI at the beginning of the campaign as he played second fiddle to Anthony Gordon on the left wing. Gordon’s recent injury has allowed him to become a regular in the line-up. The former Leicester City man has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists in all competitions this season.

United and Chelsea are mentioned as strong contenders to land his signature in January, but it may not be more than speculation. United are on the hunt for proven Premier League attackers, having recently signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but they are unlikely to have a big budget in January after a spending spree of more than £200 million last summer.

Chelsea, on the other hand, can be ruled out of the race. The west London giants have primarily focused on signing players aged 25 or below. Last summer, they focused on recruits with a maximum age of 23. The Blues have a strict transfer policy with the focus on a potential resale value. Barnes turns 28 this month, and the Blues are highly unlikely to purchase him.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe’s side also won’t entertain any bids for the England youth international. They are in a tough qualification race for the Champions League next season. The Magpies are 6 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League and are unlikely to strengthen their direct competitors in United or Chelsea at the halfway stage of the campaign.