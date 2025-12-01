Chelsea now eyeing move for Santos left-back Souza

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign exciting Brazilian left-back Souza from Santos, according to Fichajes.

Santos stand among the globe’s most renowned talent factories, having developed several of the finest footballers ever seen.

From three-time World Cup winner Pele to Danilo, the ex-Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus full-back, alongside Rodrygo with his three LaLiga titles, and Neymar, who finished as the 2017 Ballon d’Or second runner-up, the club has long been distinguished for bringing through some of the most outstanding young prospects in world football.

The latest Brazilian sensation from Santos, now attracting widespread attention from clubs across Europe, is Souza, who has featured in 27 games for the Alvinegro and is playing a key role in their ongoing relegation fight.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea have entered the race to sign the 19-year-old and have earmarked him as a possible option to bolster their left-back ranks.

The report adds that despite his lack of experience, the Blues believe the Brazilian left-back possesses immense physical and technical qualities that suit European football.

The club also believe his £13m valuation is good value for money and that he would then be loaned to BlueCo’s sister club Strasbourg to develop if the deal is finalised, according to the Spanish outlet.

However, Chelsea face stern competition for his signature, as Fichajes claims that European giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona have made enquiries to sign him amid interest from the Blues.

Prospect

Chelsea have developed a reputation for securing some of the brightest prospects emerging from South America, and one of the standout additions from that recruitment drive is Estevao Willian.

His strike in the recent 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona placed him as the second-youngest footballer ever to score in each of his opening three appearances in the competition, with only Kylian Mbappé achieving the feat at a younger age.

Although the 18-year-old could not exert the same influence in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal, when he was withdrawn at the interval, he is still viewed as one of the best youngsters with remarkable potential.

The club have now set their sights on Souza, who is highly regarded in Brazil as one of the best left-backs not just in the country but in South America.

Amid interest from several clubs, the Blues’ clear pathway through Strasbourg could hand them the advantage in the race, as he’ll most likely get more playing time there than at either Bayern or Barca.