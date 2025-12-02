Mikel Arteta ‘blown away’ by Villareal star Alberto Moleiro

Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign Villarreal’s prolific forward Alberto Moleiro, according to Fichajes.

The left winger came through the ranks at La Palmas’ prestigious academy, which has produced the likes of Pedri, Juanma Herzog, Vitolo, Roque Mesa, and Germán Dévora, one of LaLiga’s greats who made 371 appearances, the third most for the Canarias.

Having impressed in the club’s youth system, Moleiro made his LaLiga debut for Las Palmas at 20 against Rayo Vallecano on October 22, 2023, and has not looked back since, becoming one of the most important players in the squad.

Last season, Las Palmas had an underwhelming campaign, which saw them relegated after losing all their last five matches. Still, Moleiro was one of the shining lights, netting six goals with his performances drawing interest from several clubs before Villarreal won the race for his signature.

He has been prolific for Villarreal since his move, netting six goals and providing two assists while also impressing for Spain U21, which has inevitably drawn attention from several clubs.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Moleiro and are now the ‘most determined’ to secure his transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that the Gunners’ head coach, Mikel Arteta, has been ‘completely blown away’ by the Spain U21 international and has now requested that the club’s hierarchy make a swoop for him in January, as his playing style suits his system.

Moleiro to Arsenal

With interest from the Gunners mounting, Villarreal have set a valuation for the youngster in excess of £26m, a figure that could increase as his performances continue to improve, according to the report.

Arsenal’s squad has been hit hard by fitness setbacks this campaign, with key players such as Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Viktor Gyokeres all dealing with different injury concerns already this season.

Despite investing heavily in attack during the previous window, Arteta now faces the challenge of navigating an unusually crowded injury list — an issue he will be desperate to manage carefully as he tries to keep Arsenal’s Premier League title charge firmly on track.

Moleiro would be a smart addition to strengthen depth and increase competition within the squad, as the youngster fits the manager’s style and could eventually step in for Gabriel Jesus when he departs the Emirates.