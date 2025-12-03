Arsenal now eyeing summer move for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Arsenal are closely monitoring Parma’s goalkeeper Zion Suzuki over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium, according to Nicolò Schira.

Suzuki came to the limelight while on the books of Urawa Red Diamonds before embarking on a European adventure that has taken him to Belgium with Sint-Truiden and then to Italy with Parma, where his performances have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe, particularly in the Premier League.

The New Jersey-born Japan international has been an ever-present figure in between the posts for the Gialloblu since joining them in July 2024, making 50 appearances.

Last season, the 6ft 2in shot-stopper, who is valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, was instrumental to the Italian club’s survival, featuring in 37 of their 38 Serie A games and making crucial match-winning, point-saving saves for Parma as they finished five points above the relegation places.

This season, he has featured 13 times for Parma, which is now being managed by former Arsenal assistant manager Carlos Cuesta, before unfortunately suffering a hand injury last November.

Having shown immense qualities in just over one year since moving to Italy, Suzuki’s performances have now attracted Arsenal’s interest.

This is according to Italian football transfer expert Nicolò Schira, who claims that the North London club are closely monitoring the 23-year-old as a potential option to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

The journalist adds that the Gunners are lining up a move for the Japanese goalkeeper next summer, with their scouts already watching him twice this season.

Shot-stopper

Mikel Arteta currently has David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga as goalkeeping options. Following Aaron Ramsdale’s departure last summer, Raya has been the manager’s undisputed first choice and has repaid that faith with outstanding goalkeeping displays.

The 30-year-old initially joined on loan from West London side Brentford in 2023, where his 15 clean sheets earned him the 2023-24 Premier League Golden Glove award, prompting Arsenal to sign him on a permanent deal.

He replicated the same goalkeeping heroics the following season, and while he kept two fewer clean sheets than the previous season, he still finished with the joint-most clean sheets in the league.

Despite Raya’s top form, the club must start preparing for the future with viable options, as Raya and Kepa are in their 30s, while youngster Karl Hein has played only two games this season on loan with Werder Bremen.

Hence, a move for Suzuki, who is only 23 and has made over 100 career appearances, would be a sensible choice to hand the Gunners a viable option to compete for the club’s No. 1 spot in the future.