Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

The Reds hold a long-term interest in the Englishman as they initially attempted to purchase him a couple of years ago, having been impressed by his performances at Borussia Dortmund.

However, the player rejected the opportunity to move to Anfield in favour of joining Los Blancos. Upon moving to the Bernabéu, the midfielder enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, making 36 goal contributions in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Bellingham also showcased his productivity last term, scoring 14 goals and notching up 13 assists in all tournaments. However, Defensa Central report that the 22-year-old has been facing massive criticism following Los Blancos’s below-average performances in recent weeks.

He has even found it difficult to flourish under Xabi Alonso’s system. So, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the winter window, and Liverpool are looking to purchase him by taking advantage of his current situation.

The Merseysiders are prepared to include Alexis Mac Allister in a part-exchange deal to finalise the move. Real Madrid are interested in the Argentinian but don’t want to part ways with the former Birmingham City star.

Bellingham to Liverpool

Bellingham still has three and a half years left in his current contract and is valued at around £158m by Transfermarkt. So, Los Merengues aren’t in any rush to sell him next year.

The Englishman is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in a double midfield pivot role. But he has showcased his best as a No.10 at the Bernabéu.

Liverpool currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the midfield position. However, Jones has had fitness problems, while Endo has failed to break into Arne Slot’s starting line-up.

Therefore, the Reds could do with purchasing a new midfielder next year, and Bellingham would be a great coup should they sign him, as he is still considered one of the best young players in the world.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.