Arsenal
Odegaard and Gyokeres return: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Brentford
Arsenal were held to a draw by Chelsea in last weekend’s London Derby but remain firmly on top of the Premier League standings as they take on Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 14 of the English top-flight tonight.
Mikel Arteta’s men will look to maintain a comfortable distance at the top as they hope to remain favourites for the title heading into the busy run of festive fixtures. That said, here is a look at their possible line-up for the next outing.
Goalkeeper – David Raya has conceded a goal in each of his last three matches but will be the favourite to start in between the sticks for Arsenal this evening.
Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes is out of contention for the Brentford game due to injury, whereas William Saliba, who has a minor fitness issue, is also unlikely to be risked. Therefore, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are expected to deputise the heart of the backline for the Gunners.
While Jurrien Timber will be the favourite to feature at right back for the team, Myles Lewis-Skelly might replace Riccardo Calafiori on the left side of the defensive quartet.
Odegaard at number 10, Gyokeres to lead the line
Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi have made the double pivot their very own for Arsenal this season, comfortably seeing off competition from the likes of Christian Norgaard and Mikel Merino. The duo are expected to retain their spots in the starting eleven for the Brentford game too.
Eberechi Eze is likely to drop out of the team, however, with Martin Odegaard potentially making his first start since recovering from injury as the number 10 for Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka could keep his place on the right wing, while Gabriel Martinelli could make way for Noni Madueke on the left side.
Forward – £64 million summer signing Viktor Gyokeres has recovered from his injury and could replace Merino as the leader of the line for the Gunners after the Spaniard did very well in the Swede’s absence.
Here is a look at Arsenal’s prospective eleven on paper.
