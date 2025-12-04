Man Utd launch bid to sign Real Betis’ Cucho Hernández

Manchester United have reportedly made a formal proposal to sign Real Betis striker Cucho Hernández, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 26-year-old joined the Andalusian side from MLS side Columbus Crew at the beginning of this year. He showcased glimpses of his qualities in La Liga during the second half of last season, making six goal contributions.

This season, the Colombian has continued to display his productivity, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that Hernandez’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has attracted the attention of Man Utd.

The Red Devils have even launched a formal £26m proposal to secure his service, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. Los Verdiblancos don’t want to part ways with him, but may eventually accept the offer to balance the books.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s disappointing performances last term, the Red Devils decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing Benjamin Sesko last summer.

The Dane has joined Napoli on a loan deal, and the Italian side have an obligation to make the move permanent if they manage to secure Champions League football next season.

Cucho to Man Utd

Joshua Zirkzee is the backup striker option United currently have, but he has found it difficult to break into Ruben Amorim’s side line-up. Amid Sesko and Matheus Cunha’s absence, the Dutchman started in the last two games.

Although he was poor against Everton last week, the forward showed glimpses of his qualities vs Crystal Palace last weekend, after putting his name on the scoresheet.

It has even been suggested that Zirkzee might look to leave in January to play regularly and develop his career. So, perhaps, Man Utd have started exploring options to replace the former Bologna star if he eventually leaves.

Cucho is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in La Liga. However, he is short in stature, and there is a question mark whether he can flourish in a physical league like the Premier League.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.