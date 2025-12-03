Manchester United looking to sign Ousmane Diomande from Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United have steadied themselves after a very poor start to the season and although they lost to Everton just last week, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park displayed a positive picture regarding Ruben Amorim and the squad.

Nevertheless, the team needs further reinforcements to contend for the Champions League spots and silverware across different areas of the pitch, not least in defence where the team is lacking depth due to fitness issues surrounding key players.

Lisandro Martinez is just back after an ACL rupture, whereas Leny Yoro has struggled to remain consistent in terms of both, form and fitness. Harry Maguire is also 30, so a centre back’s acquisition seems like a matter of time for the Red Devils.

Portuguese source A Bola has reported that Man United are now pondering over a transfer for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, who is also the subject of interest from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

His contract expires in June 2026, so the Ivorian international will be available for a bargain deal in January. He is valued at £40 million on Transfermarkt but with his contractual situation in mind, it remains to be seen what his price tag this winter will be.

Diomande ideal for Man United

Ousmane Diomande would very likely prefer a transfer to Manchester United over Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, not just due to the size and history of the club but also because he has worked with Ruben Amorim in the past at Sporting Lisbon.

In a three-man backline, the 21-year-old did a solid job at the club thanks to his physicality and intelligence, whereas his ball-playing ability makes him a brilliant long-term option for the Red Devils.

Whether or not Sporting Lisbon are prepared to let go of the player in January or will hope to extend his contract at the end of the season remains to be seen, but United will keep close tabs on his situation as they look to secure a deal soon.