Ben White stars for Arsenal in Brentford win

Arsenal maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Gunners were unable to beat a ten-man Chelsea side at the weekend and produced a display that appeared fatigued. Arsenal possesses significant depth, yet injuries are already challenging the team.

Consequently, Arteta rotated his options for Brentford’s visit on Wednesday night, with Ben White replacing Jurrien Timber at right-back, while Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard came in for Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze.

White received just his second Premier League start of the campaign on Wednesday evening and produced an outstanding showing down Arsenal’s right side as he supplied the delivery for Mikel Merino’s goal after 11 minutes.

Bukayo Saka later struck in stoppage time to seal the win for Arsenal, who have restored their five-point cushion at the top of the Premier League.

Arteta was ‘very happy’

White was named Player of the Match for his performance, and speaking after the match, Arteta was full of praise for the 28-year-old.

He said, ‘Personally, I’m very, very happy for him as a human being. I think the rest of the team is the same because he’s a player who has always played for us, and sadly, because of the right reasons, he wasn’t playing that much because Jurrien [Timber] was excellent, and he was out for a while, and then he needed to earn his place. ‘But his attitude has been so positive, so good. Then, when you are ready, and you’re given the opportunity, you take it like he did today. So I’m very happy that we have him back in the best version of himself as well, and we’re going to need him because he’s a tremendous player.’

At full-time, White won ten duels and made six successful tackles, the highest of any player on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium, while his six clearances were the most of any Arsenal player against Brentford.

It might have been just his second start this season. Still, he ensured it was a worthy performance and arguably one of his best in an Arsenal shirt, becoming the only player to make over six tackles and clearances in a single game in the Premier League for the Gunners across the last ten seasons.

White’s performance means Arteta now has a selection headache, but he would be pleased that two of his right-backs are in strong form, especially during the hectic festive schedule.