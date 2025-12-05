Chelsea eye move to sign Man Utd target Ayyoub Bouaddi

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target and LOSC Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi, as per Caught Offside.

After joining Les Dogues’ youth system back in 2021, the 18-year-old made his first team debut a couple of years later before establishing himself as a key player in the French side’s starting XI this campaign.

The defensive midfielder has started 15 games across all competitions thus far this season, registering a solitary assist. He has been guiding his side toward Champions League qualification by pushing for a top-four finish in Ligue 1, and they currently sit fourth with 26 points from 14 matches.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent months as he has entered the final 19 months of his current contract.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Chelsea are planning to continue signing talented young players and have identified Bouaddi as a serious option to add depth in the midfield department.

Purchasing the Frenchman won’t be straightforward for the West London club, as Man Utd are very keen on luring him to Old Trafford next year.

However, Chelsea are ‘confident’ of securing Bouaddi’s service by defeating the Red Devils in this race. Moreover, Enzo Maresca’s side are planning to strengthen the attacking department by purchasing Metz’s 16-year-old striker Brian Madjo, who has played four Ligue 1 matches thus far this season.

Battle

The report mention that Chelsea feel Bouaddi might find it difficult to play regularly at Stamford Bridge due to the presence of Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández and Andrey Santos. Therefore, they are ready to sign him and send him on loan to sister club Strasbourg, so that he can play regularly and develop his career.

Man Utd are reportedly planning to revamp the midfield department, having reinforced the frontline by purchasing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer.

Although Bouaddi is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in the future, he is still very young and needs time to develop. Therefore, Man Utd would be better off signing more proven midfielders, even if they opt to sign Bouaddi.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea or Man Utd eventually manage to buy the Lille star in January or next summer.