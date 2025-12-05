Man Utd urged to sign Joao Palhinha to replace Manual Ugarte

Former midfielder Pedro Mendes has urged Manchester United to sign Joao Palhinha as a potential replacement for Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing the Uruguayan from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of last campaign. He was seen as a long-term replacement for Casemiro; however, Ugarte has found it difficult to find his feet in the Premier League.

This season, the former Sporting CP star has been on the periphery, thus far, starting only two Premier League matches. On the other hand, Casemiro has established himself as an undisputed starter in Ruben Amorim’s starting XI.

The Brazilian has entered the final few months of his current contract, and considering he will turn 34 next year, United aren’t reportedly planning to hand him a fresh term.

So, Amorim’s side are looking to revamp the midfield department next year. Now, during a recent interview (via Metro), Mendes says that if Man Utd decide to part ways with Ugarte, Palhinha would be a perfect replacement, as he is an ideal midfielder for the physical demands of the Premier League.

Mendes said:

“Palhinha at Man Utd? Well, why not? To be fair, I think Manuel Ugarte is more or less the same type of player as Palhinha. [But] Palhinha is an option if they want to replace him. We are not sure what is going to happen to Casemiro, so I think it (Manchester United signing Palhinha) could work. “Joao Palhinha is the typical Premier League number six, that defensive midfielder who just sweeps up everything in front of the defenders.”

Man Utd urged to sign Palhinha

After displaying eye-catching performances for Fulham, Palhinha earned a move to Bayern Munich. However, he failed to find a regular game at the Allianz Arena, so he decided to return to the Premier League last summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have signed him on a loan deal and have an option to make the move permanent next summer. He has been bright under Thomas Frank, even though the Lilywhites have struggled this season.

Man Utd previously linked with a move for Palhinha, and Ruben Amorim already knows the player, having previously worked together at Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually listen to Mendes’ advice and make a move for the Portuguese international, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, next year.