Man Utd plot swoop to sign Crystal Palace’s Mateta

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per TEAMtalk.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils displayed poor performances at the beginning of this season. However, they showed signs of improvement in October, and Ruben Amorim even won the Manager of the Month award by leading his side to three consecutive Premier League victories.

United have failed to continue the momentum, winning only once in their last five league matches. As a result, Amorim’s side have dropped to eighth place with 22 points from 14 games.

Meanwhile, Man Utd decided to bolster the centre-forward position by signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig last summer, and Joshua Zirkzee is the backup option.

After struggling to find regular game time during the first few months of this season, Zirkzee has started the last three games amid Sesko’s injury absence.

However, the Dutchman has displayed below-average performances, even though he did help his side beat Crystal Palace by scoring a goal last weekend.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are planning to sign a new striker next year and have expressed their interest in Mateta following his eye-catching performances in the Premier League in recent years.

Mateta to Man Utd

The Frenchman is open to leaving Selhurst Park to take the next step in his career and would be ready to leave as early as next month. The Eagles might even cash-in on him should they receive an offer of more than £40m plus bonuses.

United wanted the 28-year-old last summer and could finally be able to secure his service next year if they make a move. However, the player wants to compete at the highest European competitions and also seeks to play regular first-team football.

Mateta is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure Mateta away from Selhurst Park in January or next summer.