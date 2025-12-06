Man Utd identify Adam Wharton as priority midfield target

Manchester United have reportedly identified Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as the priority target to reinforce the midfield, as per Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers at the beginning of last year, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Having displayed impressive performances in the Premier League, the youngster has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team. However, his role is to deputise for Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice.

Now, Caught Offside claim that after being impressed by Wharton, Man Utd have identified him as the primary target to upgrade the engine room.

Amorim’s staff admire the player very much, while he is ‘loved’ by people in United’s hierarchy. They believe he has the qualities to become a long-term solution to their midfield problems.

However, Crystal Palace have no intention of parting ways with their star man, valued at around £52m by Transfermarkt, in January, with his existing deal set to run until 2029. The Eagles would only change their stance should they receive an ‘outrageous offer’.

The report say that as it would be extremely difficult to sign Wharton in mid-season, Man Utd have lined up potential alternative options with Morten Hjulmand, Angelo Stiller, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and João Gomes being among them.

Wharton to Man Utd

Having already worked together at Jose Alvalade Stadium, Amorim knows Hjulmand very well, and the Dane is familiar with the Portuguese boss’s system. Sporting are even ready to let him leave for a fee of around £50m.

Man Utd prioritised purchasing Premier League-proven players to bolster the frontline last summer, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. It has been reported that United are planning to take the same approach to upgrade the midfield, so they want Wharton and have earmarked Gomes as an alternative target.

Moreover, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months.

Wharton is a top-class player and possesses the qualities to flourish at the highest level. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.