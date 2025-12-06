Manchester United offered chance to sign Ronald Araujo by Barcelona

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League standings after their 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Thursday evening, and have conceded a concerning 1.5 goals per game so far in the English top flight this season.

Ruben Amorim’s defence has not performed as well in recent months and the amount of depth in the squad is also something the board might look to resolve, especially given that the manager prefers employing a three-man backline.

Catalan source El Nacional has reported that Manchester United’s cause could be helped by Barcelona, who have offered them the opportunity to sign Ronald Araujo next year for £43 million off the back of the player falling out of favour under Hansi Flick.

Bayern Munich have also been offered the chance to land Araujo, but both United and the Bundesliga giants have yet to make a decision on whether or not they want to sign the defender, therefore putting any chances of a January move under doubts.

With Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi as his preferred defenders, Flick might be prepared to offload Araujo as Barca look to raise money, whereas the Uruguayan, who has been heavily criticised has taken an indefinite break from football for his mental health.

Araujo move a strong possibility next summer

Given that they are closely competing with Real Madrid for La Liga and are one of the favourites for the Champions League, Barcelona would not want to let go of an experienced player like Ronald Aruajo midway through the campaign in January.

In addition, it remains to be seen when he will return to action for the Catalans, whereas Manchester United also don’t require a new centre back as soon as in January since Lisandro Martinez is now back from injury.

Nonetheless, a transfer to Manchester United could be on the cards for Araujo next year as he may entertain thoughts of joining the Premier League if he remains second fiddle for the remainder of the campaign at Barca.

United were previously keen on him and might show an interest in the central defender come next year, especially with Harry Maguire ageing, and so Barcelona might decide to use him as a bargaining chip in their attempt to sign Marcus Rashford.