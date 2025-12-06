Arsenal leading Real Madrid in bid to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz

Gabriel Martinelli is in fine form for Arsenal this season, especially in the Champions League where he has four goals in as many appearances, but the Gunners will feel that there is room for upgrade on the left wing.

Leandro Trossard has not been in great form and is also past the age of 30, whereas it looks like Eberechi Eze has been signed to complete with Martin Odegaard as the number 10, as opposed to being used on the flanks.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal are looking to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz next year and are leading Real Madrid in a race to sign the Turkish international, who has five goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Juventus are hoping to tie the 20-year-old to a new contract but his wage demands exceed their budget, and failure in agreeing new terms with him by next summer could see the Serie A giants open to door to selling him for roughly £65 million.

Yildiz a top youngster

Kenan Yildiz is one of world’s brightest young talents and has produced brilliant numbers even in Serie A, where teams generally play a very defensive brand of football. Hence, there is every reason to think he would succeed in the Premier League.

Arsenal will be bolstered by his goal-scoring abilities but more so with his creation of chances. They have been heavily reliant on their right flank and through the middle for creativity, so Yildiz’s impact down the left will be a welcome addition.

His salary at Juventus is not too high and sits at approximately £5 million per year, so the Gunners will not encounter problems in agreeing personal terms with him, especially because their sporting project is already attractive enough for top players to join.