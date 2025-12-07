Liverpool set their sights on Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign Atalanta’s midfielder Ederson in January, according to Football Insider.

Ederson has been one of the best defensive midfielders in Serie A since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in July 2022.

During the spell guided by former manager Gian Piero Gasperini, he played a central part in the club’s upward push, regularly helping them claim European places — most notably in the unforgettable 2023-24 season, when his influence was crucial in their Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Even with Raffaele Palladino now directing the team, he has kept his role in the middle of the park. Although the side has struggled this season and currently sits in 12th place in Serie A, Ederson has still performed at a high level, featuring in 13 games across all competitions for the Bergamo-based outfit.

Such consistency in performances will inevitably attract interest from top clubs ahead of the 2026 transfer window.

One of the clubs now eyeing a move for Ederson is Liverpool, according to Football Insider, who claims that the Premier League champions have set their sights on the 26-year-old as a possible option to reinforce Arne Slot’s midfield in January.

Having been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent seasons, Anfield could be his next destination, as the report adds that the Reds have now shown ‘strong interest’ in signing the three-cap Brazil international and are set to test the waters with an offer in January.

Ederson to Liverpool

The Merseyside club have also been linked with several midfield options, including Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba, but have now earmarked Ederson, who is also of keen interest to Newcastle United, as the ‘ideal profile’ for their squad, according to the report.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Football Insider’s transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke highlighted Liverpool’s interest and how he’d fit their squad.

He said, ‘So he has got the ability, I think, to go to the Premier League and be a success. He’s a physical, athletic midfielder, also good in possession as well.’ “So I think he would tick a lot of boxes for Liverpool right now. ‘It does look like Liverpool are in need of a bit of physicality and energy in that midfield and in the team in general, so I’m sure he’s somebody who’s maybe on their list.’

With 18 months left on his contract at the Gewiss Stadium, January would be a good time to sign him, considering he’ll not be priced too far from his £39m Transfermarkt valuation.