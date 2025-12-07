Man Utd now eyeing move for Anderlecht winger Nilson Angulo

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are in battle over a deal to sign Anderlecht’s highly rated winger Nilson Angulo, according to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old moved to Belgium from Ecuadorian side LDU Quito in 2022 and has grown to become one of the best players not just for Anderlecht but in the Jupiler Pro League this season.

He has been a reliable player for Besnik Hasi’s league-chasing side this campaign, featuring in 15 of Les Mauve et Blanc’s 16 league games, netting three goals and scoring in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

While his dribbling and specialist ability to take on players have attracted interest from several clubs, what’s more impressive about the left winger is his creativity, as he has been a key part of the team’s creative unit, making eight assists across all competitions.

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd and Tottenham have expressed interest in signing the Ecuador international in 2026.

The report adds that the Premier League duo are now closely monitoring Angulo’s performances in Belgium ahead of a potential move to England, having been present at the Lotto Park on November 30th, where he netted the winner against Union Saint-Gilloise.

However, with the transfer window fast approaching, the Ecuadorian winger is being courted by more Premier League clubs, with TEAMtalk adding that Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Leeds United are also keen on signing Angulo.

Battle

Both United and Tottenham spent significantly to reinforce their attack in the last summer transfer window.

For United, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko joined Ruben Amorim’s side in big-money moves, while Randal Kolo Muani, Mohammed Kudus, and Xavi Simons all joined, while Mathys Tel’s move was made permanent after spending last season on loan from Bayern Munich.

However, four months into the season, it is evident that attacking reinforcement is still needed in both teams’ attack, particularly on the left wing, with United utilising Mason Mount on several occasions on the left, while Spurs, on the other hand, are yet to find a viable replacement for Son Heung-Min.

Angulo would be a viable option for either club, as he’d provide creativity and a consistent goalscoring threat with his dribbling.

In September, the Ecuadorian extended his contract with Anderlecht until 2029, meaning the Belgian club will likely demand a fee significantly higher than his £3.9m Transfermarkt valuation, especially from Premier League heavyweights like United and Tottenham.