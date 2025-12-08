Liverpool now eyeing move for Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Reds made a significant investment in the summer to bolster their squad with the likes of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong joining as part of the defensive reinforcements.

However, having won just one of their last six games across all competitions, Arne Slot hasn’t quite found the right balance, and there’s a growing belief that reinforcements could be brought in to transform the team’s form.

The backline, particularly at centre-back, needs immediate reinforcement, as Ibrahima Konate has drastically dropped in form, while 34-year-old Virgil van Dijk is no longer at his combative best, with the club now looking at other possible options, including Schlotterbeck.

The Dortmund star has been one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga since his move to the Signal Iduna Park from Freiburg in 2022.

He has been an indispensable figure at the back for Niko Kovač’s side while also being instrumental to their solid defensive record this season, where they’ve conceded just 11 goals, the second fewest in the Bundesliga.

It’s no surprise Liverpool have now set their sights on him, as per Konur, who claims that the Premier League champions have expressed interest in the possible transfer of Schlotterbeck to Anfield in 2026.

Viable option

As expected of a player of his qualities, interest in the 6ft 3in colossus is expected to grow, with the journalist adding that the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are set to battle with the Reds for his signature.

The German international still has three years left on his contract with Dortmund, and given his importance to the team and the growing interest from top European clubs like Liverpool, the Bundesliga giants will most likely demand a fee well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.

Liverpool’s defensive frailties were exposed yet again in the disappointing 3-3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road, where they allowed a 2-0 lead to slip and then conceded a 99th-minute equaliser after Dominik Szoboszlai had restored their advantage.

A move for a dependable centre-back like Schlotterbeck would be a logical step, as he offers the ball-playing ability, defensive solidity, and physicality to thrive in the Premier League — while also providing a credible option to lead the backline in the post-Van Dijk era.