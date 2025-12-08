Liverpool exploring move for Leipzig forward Yan Diomande

Liverpool are exploring a move to sign RB Leipzig left-winger Yan Diomande, according to TEAMtalk.

Diomande began his journey in the United States with Florida’s DME Academy, where he spent three years after leaving his home country in 2022.

His next career journey saw him move to Spain in January 2025 to join Leganes in the Spanish second division, initially joining the reserves. Still, he was deemed good enough for the first team, where he made a memorable debut at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid.

In what usually takes at least two seasons of careful and thorough scouting, ten games were enough to convince Leipzig to splash £17m to sign the 19-year-old in what was one of the most expensive sales in Segunda Division.

That decision has turned out to be a masterstroke, as the versatile forward has repaid the faith with 11 goal contributions in 15 games this season, drawing interest from several clubs, including Liverpool.

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League champions sent a delegation to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga matchweek 13 clash against Eintracht Frankfurt, where he impressed with a hat-trick in 18 minutes as Leipzig smashed their opponents 6-0.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Liverpool expressed interest in the Ivory Coast international and were exploring a move to sign him.

Diomande to Liverpool

It appears that the move could now be accelerated, as the report claims that the Reds are now looking to sign a new forward in January, as Mohamed Salah’s future now remains uncertain following his recent public outburst, and Diomonde has now been earmarked for a move.

However, amid interest from Liverpool, the Red Bull group is keen on retaining the Ivorian winger, who only joined in the summer, as they view him as their biggest asset since Erling Haaland, according to the report.

Since moving to the Bundesliga, Diomande has been a revelation and brought the much-needed rejuvenation to their attack after losing Xavi Simons, Loic Openda and Benjamin Sesko last summer.

He has netted seven goals and provided four assists in 15 games this season, with six of those goal involvements coming in November, which earned him a nomination for the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month.

Diomande would be a viable option to bring the much-needed spark to Arne Slot’s attack. Hence, the Reds should accelerate efforts to sign him ahead of other interested clubs by submitting a significant offer, as Leipzig will most likely demand a fee well above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation.