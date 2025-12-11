Liverpool told they can sign Ederson for £40-50m in January



According to Football Insider, Liverpool are considering a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson when the transfer window reopens this winter.

The Merseyside giants have had a disappointing first half to the Premier League season, and they are 10 points behind leaders Arsenal after 15 matches into the campaign.

The Reds have fared better in Europe with 12 points from six outings, but they still have work to do to directly qualify for the round of 16 and avoid a knockout play-off round.

Football Insider claim that Arne Slot’s side are likely to enter the transfer market for a new midfielder during the winter transfer window and are considering a move for Ederson.

The Brazilian’s contract at Atalanta expires in June 2027. Liverpool could get their hands on his signature for £40-50 million as Atalanta would prefer a mid-season sale.

Competition

The Reds have had a poor defence of their league title thus far and they have been vulnerable in the defensive scheme of things. The hierarchy are likely to pursue a new centre-back to provide competition for Ibrahima Konate, who has underperformed this campaign.

Similarly, the club may want to bring in a defensive midfielder to compete for places with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. Ederson would be a good acquisition for the Anfield giants, having proven himself at the biggest stage in the Champions League.

Ederson has won almost 7 duels per game in Europe this campaign with 4 recoveries and over 2 tackles. The Brazilian has also chipped in with one goal and one assist. He has been a standout performer for Atalanta despite their struggles in Serie A this term.

As things stand, the midfielder has not agreed to a contract extension beyond June 2027. Atalanta may feel they can secure the highest valuation for him by selling in January rather than allowing him to enter the last year of his deal next summer.

Liverpool are expected to back Slot with funds to spend despite the significant spending spree last summer. Ederson could be signed to shore up the midfield. For an initial £40 million, he would represent a good signing, given he is in the prime of his career.