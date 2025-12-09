Man Utd launch formal bid to sign Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have reportedly launched a huge formal proposal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, as per a recent Spanish report.

The Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in the Englishman as they attempted to purchase him from Birmingham City a few years ago. However, the player eventually rejected a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining Borussia Dortmund.

Having flourished in his career at Signal Iduna Park, the 22-year-old earned a move to Los Blancos a couple of years ago. In his debut campaign at the Bernabéu, he made 36 goal contributions across all competitions.

The youngster continued to showcase his productivity last term as well, making 27 goal contributions. He has even won a La Liga title, a Champions League trophy, and a few other major cup competitions with Real Madrid.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have earmarked Bellingham as the ‘ideal player’ to reinforce the midfield department next year. They feel he has the personality to help the club return to the top, so they are ready to break the bank to lure him to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s side have already launched a formal £131m proposal to seal the deal, but Real Madrid consider him untouchable and believe Bellingham is valued more than that sum.

Still, United haven’t given up on their hopes of signing the midfielder and are planning to make an improved proposal worth around £157m to persuade Los Merengues to cash-in.

Bellingham to Man Utd

Bellingham is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but has showcased his best as a No.10 at Real Madrid. Moreover, he is comfortable playing in the double midfield pivot role.

Amorim has used Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes as the midfield pairing in his 3-4-2-1 system at Man Utd thus far this season. However, the duo hasn’t been able to perform at their best consistently enough.

On the other hand, United have Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, but they haven’t been able to break into Amorim’s starting line-up. So, the 20-time English champions are planning to revamp the midfield department next year and are reportedly willing to buy two new midfielders.

Bellingham is one of the best young players in the world and would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.