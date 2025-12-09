Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all keen on Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes for 2026

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has now gone over 30 matches without a goal in all competitions for the Spanish giants, but there is no denying his quality, especially if he gets a consistent run of minutes unlike what has happened under Xabi Alonso.

He is expected to depart the Bernabeu next summer should Alonso continue as the head coach and according to Football Transfers, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on his situation.

Moreover, it is believed that Madrid have decided that they will let the Brazilian international depart for £62 million, with the Premier League looking increasingly likely as his next possible destination after potentially departing the La Liga outfit.

Arsenal and Liverpool could be favourites for Rodrygo

Arsenal are playing exceptional football and are in pole position to win the Premier League, while being among the favourites for the Champions League too. With a left winger on their radar, they will fancy their chances of landing Rodrygo Goes.

In the recent past, the Gunners have spent big money and a left winger is possibly the only role in their squad where there is room for an upgrade, with Rodrygo, a Champions League winner promising to be a worthy addition to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Liverpool also would feel confident about securing a swoop for the player with Mohamed Salah set to leave the club sooner rather than later, more so with the Reds having a relationship with Rodrygo’s agents having tried to sign him in 2019.

Though Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have a fair chance at signing him, the Blues already have extensive quality on the left flank whereas Spurs, who might miss out on the Champions League, might not have as strong an appeal compared to their rivals.

With that said, Rodrygo staying at Real Madrid remains on the cards, especially if Xabi Alonso is fired as the head coach with many sources claiming the Spaniard could be relieved of his duties if the team loses to Manchester City later this week.

His performances and role potentially under newer management over the next few months will be crucial in deciding the player’s future, whereas his impact in the World Cup next year for Brazil could also play a part in determining his price tag.