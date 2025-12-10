Man Utd in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Arda Guler

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are in battle to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Güler, according to Caughtoffside.

Following an impressive debut season in Spain that saw him net eight goal contributions in La Liga while being in and out of the team, the youngster has become a mainstay in the starting lineup this season and has been influential to the team’s progress, although they’ve faltered in recent games that have seen them drop to second place.

Individually, Güler has been one of Xabi Alonso’s most trusted options this season alongside Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, and the former Fenerbahçe midfielder has repaid the faith with ten goal contributions so far, which has attracted significant interest from Premier League giants.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Man Utd, Liverpool, and Arsenal have stepped up efforts over the possible transfer of Güler in 2026.

For the Red Devils, the report claims that the 13-time Premier League champions are monitoring him, as Ruben Amorim views his qualities as a viable fit to add dynamism to his team and has earmarked him as a ‘priority target’ for next summer.

Battle

On the other hand, the Gunners, who have maintained a keen interest in the 20-year-old, have identified the Turkish international as a potential replacement for Martin Odegaard, as he fits into the mould of the player for Mikel Arteta’s project, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Spanish outlet adds that Premier League champions Liverpool are the ‘most active’ in the midfielder’s pursuit, and he’s viewed as a perfect fit who is capable of adding creativity and versatility to Arne Slot’s frontline amid uncertainties surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future.

However, amid interest from the Premier League trio, Fichajes reports that Madrid hold a resolute stance on Güler and have no intention of sanctioning his departure, as he’s seen as a key part of the club’s future alongside Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinícius Júnior.

The Turkish forward would undoubtedly be a significant addition to the trio, particularly United, who will need a viable successor to 31-year-old Bruno Fernandes.

With the report revealing Madrid’s trust in him, it would be a daunting task to sign him, but United could still test the waters with a significant offer well above his £52m Transfermarkt valuation.