Saliba returns as Arteta makes four changes: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Club Brugge

Arsenal return to the Champions League tonight as they look to continue a 100% start to the competition at Jan Breydelstadion when they face Club Brugge on matchday six at 20:00 UK time.

Mikel Arteta’s men convincingly saw off Bayern Munich and will tighten their grip on the top spot with a win in Belgium this time around. Here is a look at how the Gunners could line-up for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to retain his place in between the sticks.

Defenders – William Saliba is expected to be fit after a minor problem. The Frenchman could come back into the team to feature alongside Piero Hincapie in the heart of the backline.

Jurrien Timber, meanwhile, could revert to right back having played as a central defender at the weekend, replacing Ben White in the process whereas Myles Lewis-Skelly could replace Riccardo Calafiori at left back.

Martinelli and Gyokeres also return

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi have become indispensable for Arsenal in their double pivot in midfield, and the duo are likely to continue once more against Club Brugge. Martin Odegaard could be rested, however, considering his delicate fitness this season, with Eberechi Eze likely to play as the attacking midfielder for the visitors.

Bukayo Saka might continue down the right flank, but with Eze moving to number 10, Gabriel Martinelli might be deployed on the left.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start since recovering from a short-term injury, leading the line for Arsenal.

Here is how the team might look on paper.