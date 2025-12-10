Man Utd ‘preparing’ bid to sign Tottenham target Wharton

Manchester United are reportedly ‘preparing to launch’ a formal proposal to trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Real Madrid, Casemiro has had a mixed time. The Red Devils were said to be keen on cashing-in on him in the previous transfer windows following his below-average performances.

However, he has now established himself as a key player in Ruben Amorim’s starting line-up this season. As a result, United are open to handing him a fresh term, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of this campaign.

But considering the 33-year-old is the highest-earning player at Old Trafford, they don’t want to match his current wages and want him to take a massive pay cut.

On the other hand, having failed to find regular game time under Amorim thus far this season, Kobbie Mainoo is keen on leaving to play regularly and develop his career.

Elsewhere, Manuel Ugarte has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League, so speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter window.

Battle

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the engine room next year and have identified Wharton as an ‘ideal’ option. However, Crystal Palace have no intention of letting him leave with his existing deal set to run until 2029, and they would only open negotiations if his potential suitors, such as United, make a bid north of £87m.

Amorim’s side haven’t been put off by the South London club’s stance and are ‘preparing to launch’ a formal proposal worth around £87m to lure Wharton to Old Trafford.

Still, purchasing the Englishman won’t be straightforward for United, as Manchester City and Arsenal have shown genuine interest in signing him.

Moreover, Tottenham have already held talks to enquire about the details of finalising the operation. The player, on the other hand, wants to compete in the Champions League.

Wharton has established himself as one of the sought-after players in the Premier League, having displayed impressive performances in recent years.

It is going to be interesting to see where the 21-year-old goes if he eventually leaves Selhurst Park in January or next summer.