Chelsea determined to sign Tottenham target Pereira da Gama

Chelsea are reportedly ‘determined’ to trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign PEC Zwolle youngster Jadiel Pereira da Gama, as per TEAMtalk.

After rising through the Dutch club’s youth system, the midfielder made his first team debut earlier this season at just 15 years and 243 days old, becoming the youngest player ever to make a debut in the Eredivisie.

The U16 Netherlands international hasn’t started a single game for PEC Zwolle thus far, but has made seven appearances across all competitions.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Pereira da Gama has already started attracting a lot of attention from the Premier League, with Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City showing a keen interest in securing his services.

However, the Blues are ‘determined’ to buy him by defeating other clubs in this race and are currently ‘leading the chase’, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

If Chelsea, Tottenham, or Man City eventually manage to sign Pereira da Gama in January or next summer, the 15-year-old won’t be able to move to England until he becomes 18.

Chelsea have been signing talented young players with high potential since Todd Boehly’s takeover. They have mainly focused on the South American market but are looking to make moves in Europe as well.

On the other hand, Tottenham also like to identify talents at an early stage and then sign them, providing a platform for those players to develop at the highest level.

Pereira da Gama is a left-footed defensive midfielder and is already 6ft tall. He is a modern-day, technically gifted deep-lying playmaker and is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines.

Moreover, he is press-resistant, can deceive opposition defenders with body feints, and is also efficient in dribbling.

The Zwolle youngster is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. So, he would be a great coup for Chelsea or Tottenham should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the South London club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.