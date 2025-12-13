Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd plot January swoop to sign Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi
Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi in the January transfer window, according to Ekrem Konur.
It is no news that United are eyeing major reinforcements in their midfield after investing heavily in their attack last summer.
For that reason, various midfield options have emerged, with the club reportedly maintaining admiration for the Premier League trio of Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and Elliot Anderson.
The most recent midfielder linked with a move to Old Trafford is France’s highly rated youngster Bouaddi, who is also attracting attention from several clubs.
Although he only turned 18 at the beginning of October, the French youngster has made 73 senior appearances for Lille and has featured in 19 games across all competitions for Bruno Génésio’s side this season, with his displays drawing admiration from the Red Devils.
According to Ekrem Konur, Man Utd have joined the race to sign Bouaddi as a possible option to bolster their midfield ranks.
The Red Devils have now made the France U21 international their midfield ‘top target’ when the transfer window opens in January, according to the report.
While the journalist does not state whether Lille will sanction the Frenchman’s departure in January, he reveals that the French club are demanding a fee of up to £48m to allow him to leave the Stade Pierre-Mauroy amid interest from United.
Bouaddi to Man Utd
However, as expected of a player of such immense potential, several clubs are set to battle the 13-time Premier League champions for the 18-year-old’s signature, as Konur claims that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have all expressed interest in the midfield ace.
Bouaddi has already shown he can handle the biggest stage, particularly in the Europa League this season, where he has featured in five games. He has earned praise for his relentless off-ball work rate and, even more, for his outstanding qualities on the ball.
He would be a brilliant addition for Amorim’s side, and the club should not hesitate to test the waters in January with an offer close to Lille’s £48m valuation — as he will likely cost more next summer and could attract stronger competition, especially if they fail to secure Champions League qualification.
