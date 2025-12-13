Tottenham ready to beat Liverpool & Man Utd to sign Semenyo

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘prepared’ to trump Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, as per TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar start this season, scoring six goals and registering three assists in the first seven Premier League appearances. However, he hasn’t been able to make any goal contributions in the last seven league matches.

Still, the Ghanaian’s potential suitors haven’t been put off by his lean patch as TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Man Utd are all keen on securing his service in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Citizens are currently the frontrunners in this race after reaching advanced talks over this deal. Pep Guardiola has been impressed by Semenyo’s recent eye-catching performances, and agreeing on personal terms with the player won’t be an issue for Man City.

Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2030, and the clause is only valid in January. That figure is set to decrease at the end of the season. Guardiola’s side are even ready to trigger his release clause to lure him to the Etihad Stadium next month.

However, Liverpool haven’t been deterred by the Citizens and are ready to match their every move to finalise the deal, as Arne Slot sees the forward as the perfect long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Although Semenyo might prefer a move to Anfield, he wouldn’t oppose the chance of joining Man City and playing under Guardiola.

Battle

The report further state that Man Utd are interested in the Ghanaian as well, however, Tottenham are ‘prepared’ to break their wage structure to persuade the forward to join and beat other clubs in this race.

Spurs’ owners are ready to back Thomas Frank to help him compete with the big six teams, after recently injecting £100m equity into ENIC.

The Lilywhites and Man Utd were said to be keen on purchasing Semenyo last summer before signing other targets. However, it appears they haven’t given up on their hopes of sealing the deal.

Semenyo has been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League this season and would be a great coup should Man Utd, Liverpool or Tottenham eventually manage to secure his service in January.