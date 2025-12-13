Liverpool told to pay at least £130 million to stand a chance at signing Michael Olise

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has cast doubt over his future at the club by claiming he could depart in January after his participation with Egypt in the AFCON, thereby prompting his side to consider their options over a replacement.

Michael Olise has been on the Reds’ radar in the last few months and according to Caught Offside, they have learnt that the Frenchman will have a £130 million price tag as Bayern Munich look to price out the forward’s suitors.

He has been in exceptional form this season with nine goals and 14 assists in all competitions, so it comes as no surprise that Liverpool are keen on him. With few quality right wingers around Europe right now anyways, Olise is a very attractive option.

Liverpool remain in the race for Olise

In addition to his numbers with Bayern Munich since joining from Crystal Palace, Michael Olise’s exploits in the Premier League are another reason why Liverpool are looking to sign him as opposed to a target like Rodrygo Goes, who hasn’t played in England.

Bayern Munich are already looking to tie the 24-year-old to a newer contract with a better salary in order to retain his services for longer, but with his existing deal running until June 2029 anyways, they hold a significant bargaining power over his sale.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will fancy their chances of signing him as they have the funds to do so, whereas Mohamed Salah’s prospective exit could also alleviate a significant amount of salary liability off their wage budget.

For the immediate future, however, Liverpool will need to focus on regaining their form as a player of Olise’s calibre is unlikely to join them without the guarantee of playing in then Champions League next season, a feat that may elude them as things stand.