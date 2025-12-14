Liverpool battling with Euro giants to sign Michael Olise

Liverpool are reportedly battling with European giants over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, as per TEAMtalk.

The 24-year-old showed glimpses of his qualities for Crystal Palace in the Premier League but has taken his game to another level since moving to the Allianz Arena last year.

In his debut campaign at Bayern Munich, Olise made 35 goal contributions across all competitions. Moreover, he tallied three goals and two assists in five appearances in the Club World Cup last summer.

This season, the forward has continued to impress, netting nine goals and registering 11 assists in 23 appearances in all tournaments thus far. He has even been guiding his side to challenge on all fronts, sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Having showcased his qualities for the Bavarian club, Olise has secured his place in the French national team, helping his country qualify for next summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are long-term admirers of Olise and are keen on securing his service as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Arne Slot is even a ‘big fan’ of the Frenchman; therefore, the Merseyside club could make a concrete approach to secure his service in January or next summer.

Olise to Liverpool

However, purchasing the forward won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Manchester City and Arsenal are in this race, while he would be open to joining Chelsea should they make a move.

Moreover, Real Madrid are interested in him as they are planning to revamp the frontline by letting the Brazilian trio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Endrick.

Olise is valued at around £114m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, Bayern Munich aren’t in any rush to sell him, and Liverpool will have to make an unrefusable proposal to lure him to Anfield.

The former Crystal Palace star is a right winger by trait but is also comfortable in the attacking midfield position. He has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services by defeating other clubs in this race.