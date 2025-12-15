Man Utd ‘considering’ signing Antoine Semenyo in January

Manchester United are reportedly ‘considering’ making a move to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo in January, as per TEAMtalk.

After purchasing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko last summer, the Red Devils have the trio alongside Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes as options to deploy in the front three.

However, Ruben Amorim likes to use Fernandes in a deeper role, while Mbeumo and Amad are set to join their respective nations to play in AFCON.

Moreover, Zirkzee is reportedly willing to leave in January, having struggled to find regular game time thus far this season. So, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the frontline in January and are seriously ‘considering’ signing Semenyo.

However, purchasing the 25-year-old won’t be straightforward as Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on him, with the Ghanaian open to moving to Anfield.

Having displayed impressive performances last term, Semenyo was heavily linked with a move away in the summer. United reportedly attempted to buy him before signing Mbeumo, while Spurs wanted him as well.

Semenyo to Man Utd

However, the player eventually decided to stay at Vitality Stadium by signing a fresh term until 2030. He currently has a release clause worth around £65m, and the structure of this clause is £60m in guaranteed fee plus £5m in bonuses.

There have even been suggestions that the African’s release clause will be reduced in next summer’s transfer window.

Although United splashed over £200m last summer, they have the funds available to finalise the move next month by defeating other clubs in this race.

Semenyo is a winger by trait but might also be able to provide cover in the wing-back position in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation if needed. He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas and also works hard without possession.

United are set to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League tonight, giving Amorim the opportunity to watch him closely ahead of a potential swoop.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.