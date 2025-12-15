Steven Gerrard ‘very keen’ on Liverpool job if Arne Slot is dismissed

Liverpool beat Inter Milan at San Siro in the Champions League last week and claimed a victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League as well, thereby alleviating the pressure off Arne Slot’s shoulders.

The team’s last five matches have seen them avoid defeat in all competitions, whereas Mohamed Salah’s integration back into the team after a controversial episode last weekend means the Dutchman’s job is stable, for now.

With the festive run of fixtures fast approaching, Liverpool, however, need to be wary that they don’t suffer another drop in form and one more series of winless outings could see Slot get relieved of his duties.

Caught Offside has reported that Steven Gerrard is ‘very keen’ on joining Liverpool as their head coach if Arne Slot is sacked, having departed Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq at the start of the year, after which he even turned down an offer from Rangers.

Gerrard a good interim solution

Steven Gerrard would be a brilliant interim solution for Liverpool if Arne Slot is sacked as his status as a club legend, coupled with his short managerial stint with Aston Villa in the Premier League, would help the club steady the ship.

Gerrard would be an interim solution for the time being, however, considering he does not have much experience managing a top club yet and how he copes with the pressure in the second half of the season will go a long way in deciding his fate thereafter.

Over the next few months, Liverpool will also have more time to continue speaking with the likes of Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Xabi Alonso, a few candidates they have been linked with to replace Slot, while Gerrard manages them in the shorter run.