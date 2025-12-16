Manchester United interested in signing Borussia Dortmund youngster Jobe Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund signed Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland this summer but the Englishman’s switch to Germany has not exactly worked out in spite of him being a key player for his former side in the Championship last season.

He was sent off against Freiburg in Dortmund’s Bundesliga game on Sunday and with Niko Kovac thought to be losing patience with the youngster already, it has not been ruled out that Bellingham will return to England next year.

Fichajes has reported that Manchester United are pondering over his transfer from Borussia Dortmund. Ruben Amorim is looking to bolster his midfield and the 20-year-old’s addition is viewed as vital for now as well as the future.

Transfermarkt values the player at £26 million but with Borussia Dortmund spending close to £30 million for his signing just a few months ago, they will look to recoup at least their initial investment on Bellingham if not seek a profit.

Bellingham a top talent

Jobe Bellingham is an exceptional talent and promises to be a signing that would work perfectly for Manchester United, especially with Ruben Amorim’s tactical system in mind and considering they require a box-to-box option in the line-up.

Bellingham has excellent close control while in possession, a sound tactical understanding of the game coupled with a high work rate, all of which attributes make him the perfect signing for the Red Devils, especially at an age where he will only improve.

While Man United are looking to acquire a midfielder in January itself, it remains to be seen if Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sanction his sale midway through the season itself or would like to see his quality at the club at least for a full year.

United’s interest in the midfielder will also be driven by Dortmund’s asking price, so it will be interesting to see how much the German giants value the player at given that he arrived at Signal Iduna Park very recently and has a contract till 2030.